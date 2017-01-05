U.S. Marine Corps emblem on the American flag. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The United States Marine Corps will make history Thursday.

The first three female infantry Marines will join the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The women will serve in various specialties including rifleman, machine gunner and mortar marine.

All three of the infantry Marines graduated from the School of Infantry as part of the service's gender integration research.

Since women have been allowed to fill combat roles -- officials say recruitment has been slow.

There is hope that milestones such as today's will influence more women to think about joining the military.

