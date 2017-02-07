FBI: Mysterious teen disappearances believed to be connected

Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios have been missing since October 2016 and the FBI need your help. (Photo: KCRA)

WOODLAND, Calif. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the return of two missing California teens.

Elijah Moore, 17, and Enrique Rios, 17, vanished 25 days apart. The two were friends and classmates at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, California. Their families said the teens were on probation, and were part of a work-study program at the school.

Evidence is scarce in the cases, but Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini said investigators believe the disappearances are related and suspicious in nature.

Initially, Rios was treated as a possible runaway because there was no evidence of foul play.

"He texted me on the 18th, and he said he needed a break, but the text message didn't seem like it was from him," Enrique's mother Lola Rios Gutierrez said. "Now, it goes straight to voicemail and there's nothing, there's no data usage or anything on his phone."

Moore was reported missing on Nov. 6.

"He's just been gone off the grid, completely vanished, no one knows where he's at," Elijah's mother Alicia Moore said. "Whatever happened with him and Enrique -- they trusted someone."

