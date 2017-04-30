Family doubles in a day

An Ohio couple adopted six siblings. They are already parents to five children. (Photo: WLWT)

(WLWT) What took place in a small downtown Cincinnati, Ohio courtroom Thursday will change many lives forever.

Christopher and Christina Sanders completed a two-year journey by adopting six children into their family.

The children are siblings, four boys and two girls, ranging in age from 9-16. The Sanders already had five children.

"I love those children as if they were my bios," Christopher Sanders said.

One child said his grades suffered before moving in with the Sanders family. Since then, he's making grades worthy of the honor roll.

Another child said he was an introvert, and his parents helped give voice to his feelings.

