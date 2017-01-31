Driver survives crash after pole smashes through his windshield

Aftermath of car smashing into utility pole, then snapping into front windshield. (Photo: WWBT)

HENRICO, Va. - A Virginia man is recovering after a bizarre traffic accident.

The driver survived after crashing into a utility pole in Henrico's Highland Springs area, causing it to snap in half and smash through his windshield and straight through the car, trapping him inside.

Police aren't sure what caused the crash but have charged the driver with reckless driving. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



