Driver jailed after hitting 3 high school students

Three students are hospitalized after being struck by a pickup while getting on their bus Thursday morning in Otsego. (Photo: KARE 11)

OTSEGO, Minn. - Three students remain hospitalized after a driver hit them as they walked to their school bus in Otsego, Minnesota Thursday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office has identified the students as Greta Jenson, Beckett Olson and Ian Orina, all 15 years old and all from Otsego.

The Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis reports Jenson and Olson are in critical condition while Orina is in serious condition.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of 78th Street NE and Parrish Ave NE. Deputies arrived to find three Rogers High School students had been struck by a vehicle. Witnesses tell investigators that the school bus was stopped with its stop arm out. They say the driver of the pickup did not stop.

The victims were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota and later transferred to HCMC. The district released a statement to parents informing them of the situation.

At this time the injured students have been transported to the hospital and parents have been notified. District and building crisis teams are present at Rogers High School to provide ongoing support for students and staff. The incident is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Department. It's been a difficult day for our Rogers High School community and our thoughts are with the students and their families. In times like these it is important to come together, lean on each other and show care and concern for one another.

Deputies have booked the driver of the truck, a 22-year-old from Lexington, Minnesota, into the Wright County Jail on "criminal vehicular operation" charges.

Drew Nelson, a homeowner who lives near the crash scene, told KARE's Ellery McCardle that he was surprised to hear of a crash at that spot because it's usually not very busy and there's nothing to obstruct a drivers view.

Vision of Elk River, the bus service for the area, declined to comment for the story.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports between 2011-2015 more than 7,000 drivers were cited or charged for violating the state's school bus stop arm law.

