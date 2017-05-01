Dramatic water rescue: What would you do in an emergency?

Tom Mitchell along with several other strangers rush to save a family from a vehicle caught in flood waters near Myrtle Springs, Texas just after the tornadoes struck on Saturday.

PHOENIX - Viral footage of a dramatic rescue of two children and an adult trapped inside an overturned truck surrounded by flash flood waters has highlighted the importance of CPR.

According to 12 News partner station WFAA in Dallas, the two children were revived after several bystanders jumped into action and pulled the children from the car and began CPR.

"It's very remarkable. It looked like a very dangerous situation and the way those people were risking their lives to save those children is remarkable," said Dr. Zebulon Timmons, an emergency room physician at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

It's in situations like this, Timmons explained, that correctly and quickly administering CPR can help increase the chances of survival for both adults and children.

"The data shows us pretty clearly that the earlier CPR is done in a submersion or a drowning victim like this, in pediatrics, the better their chance of having a good outcome," he said.

The doctor pointed out there are big differences in how CPR is performed in children versus adults and, Timmons strongly recommended training from The American Heart Association.

And there is a difference when it comes to rendering aid to small children.

"It's something that can be done poorly if you're not trained on how to do it," he said.

