Disgusting discovery: Bodily fluid found in soap dispensers

DETROIT - Crews at Detroit Metro Airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an "unusual substance" was found in the soap at several locations.

The exact substance hasn't been identified because testing hasn't been done, but sources said it's no cause for panic, just very disgusting.

It has spurred the airport to pull out the current dispensers and replace them with something tamper-proof.

Airport officials said the substance was likely a bodily fluid, and it's not believed to be spit.

