Dashcam captures cop car belly flop

WTMJ (NBC) , KPNX 12:08 PM. MST January 03, 2017

A Wisconsin man is likely reconsidering how he decided to ring in 2017 after he was caught on camera jumping onto the windshield of a police car on New Year's Eve.

Menasha Police were called around midnight with reports of a man jumping on vehicles.

Two officers parked their squad car nearby.  Their dashcam recorded the man making a running start at their vehicle and belly-flopping onto the windshield.

Both officers suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest the suspect.

