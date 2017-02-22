Dakota Pipeline protesters torch their tents

(Photo: NBC)

Wednesday was the deadline day for a protest encampment near the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Army Corp of Engineers ordered the evacuation ahead of the spring snow melt, fearing flooding in the area.

"We want to ensure the life, health and safety of everyone in this camp and we want to prevent any environmental and ecological disaster from occurring," says Levi Bachmeier, policy adviser to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Hundreds of protesters were given a choice: a bus ticket to Bismarck or a ride to jail.

Some chose jail. Others packed up the camp they've called home since August and boarded buses, but not before ceremonially burning several structures amid heavy snowfall.

Many hardcore protesters that call themselves "water protectors" stayed and were peacefully arrested.

"We will not threaten or endanger the law enforcement officials doing their job," said protester Wiyaka Zi Wicas.

For months, demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement, claiming the pipeline threatens water resources and the scared land of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

