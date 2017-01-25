Customer leaves generous $450 tip, message of unity at DC restaurant

WASHINGTON - A waitress at Busboys & Poets received a nice surprise: A generous tip, way over the standard 20 percent, and it came from someone the waitress did not expect.

Monday started out as a pretty ordinary day for Rosalynd Harris, who works at the 14th and V Streets location. But by the end of the day, she not only walked away with a nice tip, but a brand new perspective.

"I could tell they were from the south because they had their cowboy hats on and I was like, 'Oh, you're not from the city,'" Harris said.

She remembered the table well.

"It was an interesting situation because it is a Liberal, Democratic kind of feel to the entire Busboys establishment, the people that come in, the people it attracts," she said.

The three men, she would learn, were all from West Texas and in Washington, D.C. for President Trump's inauguration. Harris and Busboys clearly made an impression on the men.

"He just told me he had never experienced that kind of atmosphere before," remembered Harris.

It's an atmosphere Harris is used to—hustling, working long hours, and typically 7-days-a-week either at the restaurant or as a freelance dancer and creative director.

"I was just trying to get through the day," she said.

But this day would be different: All thanks to the Republican cowboys from Texas. As Harris cleared the table, she saw what one of the men wrote on the check.

"The note says, 'We may come from different cultures, and we may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people, not race, not gender, just American. God bless."

Then, at the bottom of the $70.00 receipt was this: a $450.00 tip. Money Harris can definitely put to good use, but it was the note that will stay with her long after the money is gone.

"We may have different opinions and disagree on different issues, but the fact that he still looked at me as an equal and someone of value, it said something, like OK, not all hope is lost," Harris said.

She didn't get the man's name, but if she could, she would love to tell him thank you. Thank you for the money, but also, for the lesson.

"Never judge a book by its cover and always be open with people to experience something miraculous like that," said Harris.

She plans to use the money to pay her bills.

tt We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness by a guest yesterday ❤️🇺🇸 A photo posted by Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:11am PST

