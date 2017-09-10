Crooks posing as electrical workers during Hurricane Irma, utility warns

Close-up Of A Electrician Checking Fuse Box With Multimeter (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

Utilities are warning customers about thieves posing as utility personnel, knocking on doors, and robbing unsuspecting consumers at gunpoint during Hurricane Irma.

Florida Power and Light customers and Marion County residents have been approached by thieves dressed as utility workers, according to SECO..

The thieves knock on the door, and then rob the residents at gunpoint.

The utility says be very cautious if you receive a knock on your door during Hurricane Irma. Their workers will not be in the field restoring power during the storm. Also, many counties in Central Florida are under a curfew, almost no one except law enforcement and first responders should be out and about.

Utility customers should never accept restoration services from anyone other than their electric utility personnel.

© 2017 WTSP-TV