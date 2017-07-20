Coyote kills beloved family pet in Florida

Walle, a Maltese-Yorkie mix, was killed by a coyotes in Winter Park, Flordia. (Photo: WESH)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Walle, a Maltese-Yorkie mix, weighed just six pounds, but he was larger than life in the Sullivan home.

Now he's gone, attacked and killed early Monday by a pack of coyotes that have been living in the woods behind the Sullivans' house on Lander Road in Winter Park, Florida.

Chris Sullivan and his wife Carolyn got the dog six years ago, right after they were married, and it's been a central part of the lives of their two children.

Sullivan says the attack happened near the Mayflower Retirement Center just off Aloma Avenue.

It happened "between the easement next to our house." There were three" coyotes, he said.

It's been a devastating experience for the family, Sullivan said, at times his voice cracking as he spoke.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2tfcdEj

© 2017 KPNX-TV