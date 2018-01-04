Cops bust fake Botox clinic, find years of records

Police mug of Diane D'Anca (Photo: Bradenton Police Dept.)

BRADENTON, Fla. - Police say 61-year-old Diane D'Anca has been giving patients Botox treatments from her home without a license.

The Florida Department of Health got a tip in November that D'Anca was running the operation from her house in Bradenton.

When police later investigated, they found a back bedroom that was converted into a medical office. There were a lot of large, expensive pieces of medical equipment and a large amount of a substance purported to be "Botox."

Officials determined the Botox was counterfeit, non-FDA regulated and imported from Canada. They also found records for approximately 100 patients and injection records dating back to 2011. They believe there are many more victims out there.

"These people assumed she was licensed. So we want to stress to you that if you received treatment from her, you are a victim. You did nothing wrong -- she implied that she was licensed to do this," said Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2E6NgA6

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM