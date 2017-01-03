KPNX
Consumer Electronics show kicks off in Las Vegas

Coverage for CES will continue throughout week on new products, trends and gadgets.

12 News , KPNX 3:17 PM. MST January 03, 2017

The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) gets underway this week in Las Vegas. CES is from Thursday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CES is considered one of the world's largest shows for consumer technology.

There are plenty of exhibits to watch as CES unveils the latest and noteworthy from everything tech including TVs, wearable devices, new technology for your car and more.

To find out more about the high-tech gizmos and gadgets, check back with 12 News Today for daily coverage.

