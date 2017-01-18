Cleavage can distract male students, Tennessee school board member says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. - Williamson County Schools' dress code policy should address cleavage, according to school board member Beth Burgos.

Cleavage can be one of the main distractions in a learning environment, especially for male students, according to Burgos. The notion is based on scientific fact, she said.

The school board is revising the district dress code to make it more inclusive and gender-neutral.

Proposed revisions will prohibit students from showing skin from the midriff to mid-thigh. It'll also require students who wear leggings to wear an opaque top that covers the buttocks and genitalia.

While the revised policy sets a minimum width for tank top straps, it does not mention cleavage.

Burgos read an email she sent to a constituent Tuesday night at a school board meeting.

Here's part of Burgos' email:

We as a board are committed to providing a safe and learning-focused school climate as free from distractions as possible. It is our intent to clarify through policy what is considered appropriate for students to wear to school in order to help achieve this goal.

We are early in the process and met for the first reading of the policy revision last Thursday night. Dr. Looney had met and received feedback from several shareholder groups prior to our meeting.

He was asked the question if our school administrators had any concerns with the revisions in the policy. He explained that they in fact did have two concerns: cleavage and tank tops.

I agree that we needed to further address these issues. Especially the issue of cleavage because I do believe it can be one of the main distractions in a learning environment, especially for male students.

My comments have been misunderstood and misconstrued. I am not a sexist nor am I relieving males of responsibilities for their thoughts or actions. My comments were based on medical fact and directed to the gender differences that exist in male and female brains when presented with visual sexual stimuli.

As a medical doctor I can tell you that it’s neuroscientific fact that male and female brains are different. It’s widely acknowledged in the medical field that there are definite gender differences in brain activation and audio visual sexual stimulation. Studies have been done using functional MRIs that confirm a difference in brain activity when visually presented with certain stimuli.

It has been proven that men are more prone to physical attraction whereas women are more affected by the environment and emotions related to a sexual partner. This difference has been confirmed by scientific studies, even on adolescent brains.

When adolescent boys were studied with functional MRIs, brain activity was very high in response to visual sexual stimuli. This was not the case for adolescent girls.

So you see my comments are not meant to be degrading in any way towards our female students. Nor do I hold male students in low regard. It is important, however, to keep these neuroscientific facts in mind when developing dress codes and when teaching our students about appropriate dress in the classroom.

It is never okay to say that a woman deserves to be raped because of what she’s wearing. It is all together another thing to teach our young ladies the sexual response that occurs in a male’s brain when he sees part of the female body exposed.

With that knowledge, I believe our female students would want to be more aware of how their dress could potentially distract their male counterparts and be willing to promote a learning focused school environment by dressing accordingly. This can and will be done in a way that does not shame our female students.