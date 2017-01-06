Chilling new details in planned high school attack

Brooke Higgins

One of the teen-age girls accused in a Columbine-style plot to attack Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado in late 2015 wrote in her journal that she “wanted to shoot people around her before killing herself,” according to court documents made public late Friday afternoon.

An arrest warrant affidavit for 17-year-old Brooke Higgins, under wraps for more than a year, contained chilling details of a plan she and another student allegedly intended to carry out on Dec. 17, 2015 – the last day of classes before the holiday break at the Highlands Ranch school.

One source told investigators the attack was planned then because it was close to Christmas and it “would be the most ‘traumatic’ for everyone,” according to the affidavit.

Higgins also wrote that “a day did not go by that she did not think about killing herself or the people around her” and that “she wished she had done Columbine” with the two seniors who murdered a dozen students and a teacher at that Jefferson County (Colorado) school on April 20, 1999.

“Everything” in a journal kept by one of the Columbine killers “made sense to her,” according to the affidavit.

District Judge Paul A. King on Friday ordered the release of the arrest affidavit in the case of Higgins, who pleaded guilty in December to charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8 to three years in the Department of Youth Corrections, with credit for the year she has already spent in custody, on the felony charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.

Once that sentence is completed, Higgins is expected to begin what is known as a deferred judgment on the second felony charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. That sentence would require her to stay out of trouble for four years. If she does, that conviction could be wiped off her record. If she doesn’t, she could be sentenced to prison.

King made the decision during a hearing Friday morning for Higgins’ alleged accomplice, Sienna Johnson, also 17. Johnson faces two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was charged as an adult, although her attorneys are fighting to return her case to juvenile court.

Ara Ohanian, one of her attorneys, argued against the release of the affidavit in Higgins’ case, saying it is “nearly identical” to the same document in Johnson’s case.

“I don’t think there are very many differences between the two,” Ohanian said.

But Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Jason Siers argued that Higgins had pleaded guilty to charges that included a felony filed against her as an adult – and that the details of the case are going to be made public at her sentencing hearing.

At that point, King said he would order the release of the affidavit. It was ultimately made public, with some redactions, late Friday afternoon.

According to the documents, the plot came to light after someone using a system known as Text-A-Tip alerted authorities to the plans. On Dec. 9, 2015, Johnson was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado and placed on a mental health hold. A few days later, according to the affidavit, Johnson’s mother called authorities after discovering journals in two spiral notebooks that detailed the planned attack at Mountain Vista, a school of roughly 2,200 students

A psychiatric nurse at the hospital later told authorities that Johnson told her she and Higgins went online in an effort to buy guns and that “there was a pact between the two girls to carry out the shooting no matter if one side was unavailable to participate,” according to the affidavit.

Johnson also told the nurse that “her plan was to kill her mother and sister prior to committing the shooting at the school” and that the two girls planned to kill themselves after attacking Mountain Vista.

Authorities then went to Higgins’ home, where they discovered a purple journal that detailed the plan.

In the journal, according to the affidavit, Higgins wrote that she’d been using cocaine, that she was sad, and “she was tired of everything and the only path with hope is one with evil, chaos and destruction.”

In another entry, she wrote that “many people deserve to be shot,” that she “needed to get a gun” and that “it was good she didn’t have one because she’d be dead or others would be,” according to the affidavit.

Although the girls initially planned the attack for Dec. 17, 2015, they later moved the plan to January of 2016 because they had been unable to get their hands on guns.

Johnson, in the meantime, told a detective that she thought the Columbine killers were “gods” and had begun practicing with a BB gun “in order to get used to holding a gun and the feeling of a gun,” according to the affidavit.

Higgins and Johnson were both originally charged as adults with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder under extreme indifference and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation.

Defense attorneys had portrayed the allegations against the girls as the equivalent of “thought” crimes. But it was clear in various court proceedings that prosecutors viewed the plot as much more serious, and the affidavit shows in one case multiple parallels to Columbine.

For instance, Johnson told a detective that she tried to make a crude explosive out of an aerosol can – it failed to explode – and that she had searched online for instructions on how to build a bomb.

Johnson also told investigators that she had prepared a drawing of the school showing all exits, locations that were the busiest and information about school security and the school resource officer.

It is not clear whether Johnson’s attorneys and prosecutors are discussing a plea like the one Higgins took.

Johnson remains in custody on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to be in court again Feb. 27.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

(© 2017 KUSA)