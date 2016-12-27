Charges: Church treasurer stole $190K

Kara LaVenture (Photo: St. Croix Co. Jail)

HUDSON, Wis. - New Centerville United Methodist Church is a building more than 150 years old and a congregation less than 40 families strong.

So a loss of $189,500 is significant, even if learning of the money's absence took time.

“When someone's in this position, a trusted position, especially in a church, the oversight isn't like what it would be at a business. People trust the person who's doing this,” said St. Croix County District Attorney Eric Johnson.

Johnson says Kara LaVenture was the church treasurer between 2006 and 2015 -- and in that time she and her husband, Michael, embezzled nearly $190,000 by writing checks, taking cash and spending on a credit card she opened in the church's name that other church members weren't even aware of.

Police reports say at a closed church meeting in May 2015, LaVenture admitted she had stolen $39,000 over three years and, with her husband, planned to pay it back in three installments. At first, the church council didn't want to press charges and initially tried working with the family.

According to police reports, church council members kept looking into the numbers and kept finding more and more money was missing. Finally, the church's insurance company told them if any of the loss was to be covered, they would have to call police.

“The appropriate punishment is fairly significant when you're stealing long-term from a church institution,” Johnson said.

Johnson added because the victim is a church and its members, any punishment related to a guilty verdict will likely be more strict.

