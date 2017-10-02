CBS fires executive after heartless comment about Vegas victims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

CBS News confirms it has fired an executive who posted a callous comment about the Las Vegas victims on Facebook.

Hayley Geftman-Gold’s comments were first reported by the Daily Caller.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, apparently referring to Sandy Hook, The Daily Caller wrote. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

The post was later removed but CBS took quick action after learning about it. They issued the following statement.

"This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS," stated the network. "Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families."

