Caught on camera: Massive alligator taking a stroll

Massive alligator caught on camera taking a stroll at a natural reserve over the weekend.

WESH (NBC) , KPNX 1:48 PM. MST January 16, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - People on social media are going crazy over a massive alligator recorded Sunday at a nature reserve in Polk County, Florida.

The alligator was recorded crossing a path Sunday at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a protected wildlife area near Lakeland.

The woman who filmed the gator, Kim Joiner, says it is the biggest alligator she has ever seen.

