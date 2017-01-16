Caught on camera: Massive alligator taking a stroll

Caught on camera, this gator was seen taking a stroll at a nature reserve in Florida. (Photo: Kim Joiner)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - People on social media are going crazy over a massive alligator recorded Sunday at a nature reserve in Polk County, Florida.

The alligator was recorded crossing a path Sunday at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a protected wildlife area near Lakeland.

The woman who filmed the gator, Kim Joiner, says it is the biggest alligator she has ever seen.

