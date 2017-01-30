Caught on camera: Good Samaritan stops violent attack

Security cameras show passenger use his walking cane to stop a violent attack on a Kansas City bus driver. (Photo: KSHB)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking for a good Samaritan who sprang into action to rescue a bus driver being attacked by a passenger.

The attack happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning when the female bus driver pulled off to the side of the road to call for help after the passenger started to get confrontational.

Surveillance video shows the driver calling for help when the man grabs her from behind, grabbing at her neck and face.

As she is screaming for help, another passenger jumps into action and starts beating the attacker with his cane, eventually breaking the cane on the attackers back.

"I felt bad for the operator, you know they are out there driving late at night they should be safe,” said Chief Transportation Officer Bobby Edwards.

Edwards says they want to find the good Samaritan to thank him and replace his cane.

