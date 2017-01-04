Cat food recall for 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

Portrait of a cat (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A voluntary pet food recall was announced by the J.M. Smucker Company for several of its cat food brands after potentially low-levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) were found in the food.

The brands include 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food. Pet owners should stop feeding their cats the food listed in the recall immediately and contact the company's consumer relation line at 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST or send an email to consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

According to a release from the company, the low thiamine level in the food can have a significant health impact on cats over time as thiamine deficiency can cause vomiting, salivation, decreased appetite up to neurological problems in advanced cases.

The company says that no other brands were affected by the recall.

The list of products is below, along with UPC codes, lot numbers, units, selling size and UPC code on the case

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, 7910052238, 6354803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052228

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000402, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000402

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000367, 6355803, 6 4pk 5.5 oz each, 7910003670

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910000327, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000327

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286, 6358803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910002860

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229

- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6364803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood, 7910000364 (793641) 6356803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003640

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna, 7910000324, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000324

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, 7910000410, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000410

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, 7910000312 (793121), 6355803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz, each, 7910000312

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, 7910000420, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000420

- 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack, 7910053377, 6307803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910053377

- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna, 7910000366, 6357803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003660

- EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, 7910053114, 6356803, 12, 13 oz, 7910053114

- Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner, 8113112120, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112120

- Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner, 8113112157, 6358803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112157

- Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, 8113109609, 6355803, 1, 12 pk, 13 oz each, 8113109609

- Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap, 8113112119, 6356803, 12, 13 oz , 8113112119

- Special Kitty Super Supper, 8113179041, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910079041

(© 2017 WTSP)