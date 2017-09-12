Camera captures small plane crash in Connecticut

Small plane crash in parkig lot near airport. (Photo: Plainville Police Department)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. - One person was injured Monday when a small plane crashed in a Connecticut parking lot.

A security camera captured the crash.

It shows the plane coming in low, catching a wing on a tree, then spinning and slamming to the ground.

Officials say the pilot, 79-year-old Manfred Frost, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Frost told NBC station WVIT he was going to breakfast when the plane crashed.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

