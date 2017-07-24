California woman arrested after posting deadly crash on Instagram

Obdulia Sanchez booking photo. (Photo: Courtesy ABC30)

A Stockton woman is in Merced County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash on Friday, which she posted in real-time on her Instagram Story.

California Highway Patrol says Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was under the influence when she rolled her car over into a barbed wire fence and then a field. Her sister Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed in the crash and another 14-year-old, of Fresno, was seriously injured.

Both minors were sitting in the backseat of car without seatbelts fastened, according to Merced County Sheriff Verne Warnke.

Jacqueline was ejected from the car during the crash in Los Banos, near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165. "I killed my sister, but I don't care," Obdulia said in the video. "I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down."

Family members confirm to ABC30 in Fresno the video was shot by Obdulia Sanchez. The video was posted on her Instagram story before, during and after the crash.

ABC30 reports Mary Hernandez of Stockton recorded the Instagram story before it disappeared in the 24-hour window. Hernandez said she recorded and posted in because she sees a lot of people use social media platforms like Snapchat while driving, as Sanchez did, and this video "was like an eye opener."

Family members also tell ABC30 Jacqueline Sanchez, of Stockton, was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera Sunday.

Family members started a GoFundMe page for Jacqueline's funeral expenses.

