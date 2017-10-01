By the numbers: Hurricane Maria damage, recovery in Puerto Rico

Volunteers pose in front of donations for victims of Hurricane Maria. (Photo: Ben Charvest/Special to 12 News)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — As of Saturday morning, here's what we know about hurricane recovery in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, which has a population of 3.4 million.

• Death toll: 16

• Gasoline stations open: 714 of 1,100

• Amount of fuel on the island: 600,000 barrels of diesel and 722,000 barrels of gasoline. Converted to gallons, that's 25.2 million gallons of diesel, 30.3 million gallons of gas but getting the fuel to where it's needed most is a problem because of debris and washed-out roads. Electricity to operate gas pumps also is an issue.

• Electric customers with power: 5%

• Supermarkets open: 224 of 456

• Pharmacies open: 337

• Municipalities visited and provided with emergency supplies: 78 (all of them)

• Staging areas across the island for food, water and other supplies: 11

• Shelters open: 150

• Hospitals open: 51 of 69

• Hospitals connected to the electric grid: 9

Source: Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, status.pr. Follow Oren Dorell on Twitter: @OrenDorell

