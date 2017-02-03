Raeann Dabney of Council Bluffs Iowa after she says bullies held her down and wrote on her face while on a school bus. (Photo: WOWT)

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - A Council Bluffs, Iowa family is searching for answers after they say their 10-year-old daughter was held down on a school bus while students drew on her with permanent marker.

According to family, two girls held down Raeann Dabney while they were all riding home on the bus. They say the girls wrote on Raeann with marker -- including the word "loser" on her forehead.

"They asked if they could and I said 'No' and then they just grabbed me and held me down and colored on my face," Raeann said.

Her father Zach took pictures of his daughter because he was so upset. He wanted evidence it happened.

