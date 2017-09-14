Brock Turner's mug shot next to definition of rape in textbook

Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner’s mug shot is pictured next to the definition of rape in a criminal justice textbook.

Turner, who served three months for sexual assault, is pictured in Introduction to Criminal Justice: Systems, Diversity, and Change (Second Edition) by Callie Marie Rennison and Mary Dodge.

Washington State University student Hannah Shuman posted a photo on Facebook of the page featuring Turner.

“He may have been able to get out of prison time but in my Criminal Justice 101 textbook, Brock Turner is the definition of rape, so he's got that goin (sic) for him,” Shuman wrote.

Shuman’s post has been shared over 97,000 times.

The textbook uses Turner’s case as a discussion point.

“Some are shocked at how short this sentence is,” the caption under Turner’s photo reads. “Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all. What do you think?”

Turner was sentenced to six months for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman near a dumpster outside a fraternity party in January 2015.

In September 2016, he was released after serving half his sentence.

