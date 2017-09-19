KPNX
Close

Boy finds mastodon tooth in grandparents' backyard

Owen Vettraino was riding a four wheeler with his cousin when he saw something strange near the pond, a mastodon tooth.

Kila Peeples, WEYI (NBC) , KPNX 3:56 PM. MST September 19, 2017

When Owen Vettraino of Birch Run, Michigan grows up, he wants be a builder and create large skyscrapers, but his goals may change due to what he found beneath the ground.

Owen was riding four-wheelers with his cousin at his grandparents' house last weekend when he saw something strange near the pond. He thought he found a dinosaur bone.

It was his dad who figured out what it was a mastodon tooth.

According to the University of Michigan, it appears to be an upper tooth and is 11,000 to 13,000 years old.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2fh7IaX

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories