Body of child found in pond during search for missing Colorado boy

6-year-old David Puckett has been missing in Aurora Colorado since December 31, 2016/ (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA, Colo. - Aurora Police say the body of a child was found in a pond underneath the ice Tuesday during a search for the 6-year-old Aurora boy who has been missing since Saturday.

The South Metro Fire dive team began searching the small pond in Olympic Park for David Puckett Tuesday morning. A K9 had picked up the boy’s scent in the area Monday night, according to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

More than 150 people from multiple agencies have scoured the area since New Year’s Eve looking for Puckett, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

His family searched for him for an hour before calling police. Sources tell 9Wants to Know Puckett left his home after an argument with one of his siblings. The boy has a history of wandering off, police said.

