Beheaded body found behind Walmart store

Clifford Miller's body found behind a Walmart in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo: KOB)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have identified the man found beheaded and castrated behind a Walmart store over the weekend.

The victim was 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma.

Police say Miller was in Albuquerque looking for work.

At this point, police say they're not ruling out anything. They are gathering information to see whether it's gang- or cartel-related. No arrests have been made.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hr2sx9

Copyright 2016 KOB