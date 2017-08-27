Baby Harvey, 3 more arrive in Texas with hurricane

Evelyn Galvan, Megan Villanueva, Denise Luker, Debbie Schiller, Amber Berry, Dr. Leighanne Glazener, Amber Brown, Jessica Thomas at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional. (Photo: Contributed Photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four babies were born in Corpus Christi in the hours as Hurricane Harvey rumbled ashore on Friday and at least one is named for the storm.

Baby Harvey Rodriguez was delivered at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional as the hurricane made landfall on the Texas Gulf coast.

He weighed in at 7 pounds, 18 1/4 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Leighann Glazener and Dr. Romulo Corrada as the eye of the storm made landfall just north of Corpus Christi, according to a hospital news release.

His mother Irma Rodriguez hadn't selected a name for him when she went into labor.

A nurse suggested the name.

“It was exciting delivering my baby during the hurricane. We are thankful for the care we received at Doctors Regional and for the good health of our family,” Rodriguez said.

Two other babies were delivered by C-section at Christus Spohn Hospital South just as Harvey, at one time a category 4 storm, made landfall.

Another baby was delivered at a home under the care of emergency medical services personnel. The mother and child were taken to Spohn South afterwards, said Steven Alford, a spokesman for Christus Spohn Health System.

The mothers and children all were doing well Saturday morning, Alford said.

Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power in Nueces and San Patricio counties, where the massive storm took direct aim. At its peak, Harvey was a category 4 storm, making it the most powerful storm to hit the United States in a decade.

Harvey had weakened to a category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning, and hobbled toward Victoria, Texas at a pace of 6 mph. But on Sunday, catastrophic flooding became evident in Houston, Port Aransas and Rockport, with more rain to fall in the next few days.

