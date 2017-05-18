Arkansas teens arrested after baby bitten over 100 times by rats

(Photo: Thinkstock)

A teenaged couple in Arkansas was arrested after rats reportedly bit their newborn baby over 100 times.

According to police, rats bit the 2-week old baby girl all over her body for hours.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports, one wound was so severe, the baby’s skull was visible. She underwent facial reconstructive surgery.

The girl’s parents, 19-year-old Erica Shryock and 18-year-old Charles Elliott, told police they woke up to the baby’s screams and noticed she was covered in blood. Elliott said he saw blood everywhere including bloody rat footprints in the crib.

According to police affidavits, Elliott admitted that the two “hesitated” before taking their baby to the hospital because they did not want her being taken away from them.

Both admitted to being aware of a rat problem in the house.

According to police, both parents face charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

