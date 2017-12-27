Arizona firefighters returning home from California

Hundreds of Arizona firefighters recently returned home from fighting California wildfires. (Photo: AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management)

PHOENIX - The Thomas Fire in Southern California, burning since Dec. 4, is now 88 percent contained, according to firefighters.

The damage is done, though, with 440 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties torched including more than 1,000 damaged structures.

The massive effort to control the blaze brought together 900 firefighters with 116 fire engines and 26 helicopters.

Here in Arizona, hundreds of our own firefighters made the trip out. Some made it back home before Christmas, others returned a few days after Christmas and the remaining engines are expected back Dec. 30.

Captain Demetri Baca with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management got back on Dec. 21.

"I was out there for 13 days and came back on the 14th day," Baca said.

Baca worked on the Lilac Fire in San Diego, but fighting the fire wasn't the hardest part.

"For us it was getting near Christmastime and everyone was feeling the long season," he said.

12 News interviewed Baca a few weeks ago before he departed and he was worried he wouldn't be with his daughter on Christmas.

"We got to FaceTime a couple of times and I did let her know that I would be home for Christmas and be back to spend that quality time with family," Baca said.

After a few well deserved days off, it's straight back to work getting ready for the 2018 season, but the crews can't help but reflect on their time helping get the California fires under manageable control.

"Everybody did a great job, considering the time of the year and giving their time away from their families," Baca said.

Welcome home to all the brave men and women.

