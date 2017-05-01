Are you a teacher? Find a buddy for BOGO Chipotle Tuesday

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Chipotle is celebrating.

If you're a teacher, you can get buy-one-get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads or taco orders Tuesday at Chipotle.

You just have to bring your school ID to prove you're a legit educator and show up between 3 p.m. and closing time.

The offer is extended to all teachers from preschool to university, and even to those who have home school ID cards.

