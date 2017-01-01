Apparent protesters hang banner from rafters at a stadium

Apparent protesters hang banner from rafters at US Bank Stadium (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Apparent protesters climbed up the rafters at US Bank Stadium during Sunday's game to hang a banner protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The incident began around 1 p.m. as the Vikings vs. Bears game played out below the demonstrators. KARE 11's Dave Schwartz shared a video on Twitter of one of the protesters repelling upside down from a rope.

This guy is repelling upside down inside US Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/FWNjjQ7pYU — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017

Worried that the climbers could fall and injure fans below, authorities cleared people from section 119.

They've cleared the section of seats below the 2 climbers pic.twitter.com/hT2D9FJIvc — Eric Perkins (@PerkatPlay) January 1, 2017

The Minneapolis Fire Department is currently on the scene assessing the situation. Schwartz says it sounds like fire crews will try to repel down, tie themselves to the protesters and bring them back up.

KARE 11 will have more details as they become available.

Minneapolis Fire department here now... pic.twitter.com/Pm55EntOQr — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017