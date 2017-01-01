KPNX
Close

Apparent protesters hang banner from rafters at a stadium

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:19 PM. MST January 01, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- Apparent protesters climbed up the rafters at US Bank Stadium during Sunday's game to hang a banner protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The incident began around 1 p.m. as the Vikings vs. Bears game played out below the demonstrators. KARE 11's Dave Schwartz shared a video on Twitter of one of the protesters repelling upside down from a rope.

Worried that the climbers could fall and injure fans below, authorities cleared people from section 119.

The Minneapolis Fire Department is currently on the scene assessing the situation. Schwartz says it sounds like fire crews will try to repel down, tie themselves to the protesters and bring them back up.

KARE 11 will have more details as they become available.

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories