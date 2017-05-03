American Airlines to cut even more legroom

File photo of an American Airlines plane. (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines has announced it plans to cut the legroom in its economy class seats by another two inches.

CNN reports American will shrink the distance between seats from 31 inches to 29 inches. Airline seats are measured from one point on a seat to the same point on the seat in front of it.

The cut will allow American to increase the number of seats on it's new 747 Max jets to 170. the airline's 737's currently hold 160 people. CNN is also reporting sources said the airline will also shrink the size of the bathrooms by a few inches.

The new legroom cuts only apply to three rows of seats, CNN said. But customers will still be charged the same price as seats with more legroom.

The legroom cut would put American's seats just one inch bigger than ultra-low-cost airlines Spirit and Frontier. Those airlines both have only 28 inches of space between seats.

