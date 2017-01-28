After Trump's immigration ban, people flood social media with tales of stranded family

A screenshot of a woman's tweet in which she says a friend's father won't be able to return to the United States. (Photo: USA TODAY)

People are sharing stories of family and friends stranded all over the world as a result of President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants.

On Twitter, people posted tales of stranded students in Iran, visitors abroad unable to return home and canceled visits with family.

The executive order signed Friday halts the flow of all refugees into the United States for 120 days, places an indefinite suspension on those coming from Syria and bans for three months residents coming seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has received more than 1,000 calls from people stranded in the U.S. and across the world.

Here are some of the tweets:

Here's another sad case of an Iranian green card holder being denied entry to the United States...#MuslimBan@BahmanKalbasi@ASE@rezaaslanpic.twitter.com/W3ycAYqTym — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

My Iranian-American friend's father is in Iran right now for a visit. He's a green card holder. Under #MuslimBan, he can't come back. — sarah amy harvard (@amyharvard_) January 28, 2017

Thanks @realDonaldTrump You've protected the Homeland by banning my Mother-In-Law and her Persian casseroles. Nice work. SAD! #MuslimBan — Blonde In Tehran (@blondeintehran) January 28, 2017

My refugee friend and her young son were ecstatic last wk b/c her husband was approved to come from Iraq. What do I tell her now? #MuslimBan — Matt Jaber Stiffler (@ProfStiff) January 28, 2017

My wife is a math prof. Her dept was recruiting a talented student from Iran. It appears that he will now not be able to come. #MuslimBan — Jean-Paul Cane (@cane_jean) January 27, 2017

guys i can't go to syria this summer to see my whole family cause of the #MuslimBan ... thanks trump. i thought i liked you 😒 — hussain (@hussain_asaad) January 28, 2017

Was just told of another Iranian student with multiple entry visa who was denied entry as she returned to the US from from Europe #MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

(© 2017 KPNX)