After Trump's immigration ban, people flood social media with tales of stranded family

People are sharing stories of family and friends stranded all over the world as a result of President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants.
On Twitter, people posted tales of stranded students in Iran, visitors abroad unable to return home and canceled visits with family.
The executive order signed Friday halts the flow of all refugees into the United States for 120 days, places an indefinite suspension on those coming from Syria and bans for three months residents coming seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has received more than 1,000 calls from people stranded in the U.S. and across the world.
Here are some of the tweets:
