A bear roamed the streets of Southern California this afternoon

12 News , KPNX 5:59 PM. MST May 09, 2017

A bear wandered down from the mountains of Southern California into a neighborhood in the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.

The animal was in San Gabriel Valley, according to KNBC.

It was pretty sizable bear, too, but it's apparently pretty skiddish. A dog protecting its turf chased the bear off a playground, and a someone standing in the doorway of a home shooed the beast away.

It also chased a deer and came up empty-handed.

The bear reportedly took a swim in a pool and ate some fruit, too, so it's been a pretty exhausting day for the furry fellow.

