A bear roamed the streets of Southern California this afternoon

A bear wandered down from the mountains of Southern California into a neighborhood in the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.
The animal was in San Gabriel Valley, according to KNBC.
It was pretty sizable bear, too, but it's apparently pretty skiddish. A dog protecting its turf chased the bear off a playground, and a someone standing in the doorway of a home shooed the beast away.
VIDEO: Dog chases after bear in Bradbury. Live coverage now on @KTLA and https://t.co/DaBUAVKjp4 #SKY5 pic.twitter.com/NEWMhhKx4A— Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) May 9, 2017
LOLLLLL this person just straight up small-waved the bear like it was just another squirrel and it obliged pic.twitter.com/rkQfSi8qkC— Ranger Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) May 9, 2017
It also chased a deer and came up empty-handed.
WATCH LIVE: The bear swam in a pool, snacked on fruit, and faced off with a brave dog and a deer at one point. https://t.co/O9HeFinbF1 pic.twitter.com/koB83r8jee— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 9, 2017
The bear reportedly took a swim in a pool and ate some fruit, too, so it's been a pretty exhausting day for the furry fellow.
