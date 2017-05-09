KPNX
A bear is roaming the streets of Southern California

KPNX Breaking News 1

12 News , KPNX 4:12 PM. MST May 09, 2017

A bear has wandered down from the mountains of Southern California into a neighborhood in the Los Angeles area.

The animal is in San Gabriel Valley, according to KNBC.

It's a pretty sizable bear, too, but it's apparently pretty skiddish. A dog protecting its turf chased the bear off a playground, and a someone standing in the doorway of a home shooed the beast away.

It also chased a deer and came up empty-handed.

The bear reportedly took a swim in a pool and ate some fruit, too, so it's been a pretty exhausting day for the furry fellow.

