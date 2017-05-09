A bear is roaming the streets of Southern California

A bear on the loose in a neighborhood near Los Angeles May 9, 2017. (Photo: KNBC helicopter)

A bear has wandered down from the mountains of Southern California into a neighborhood in the Los Angeles area.

The animal is in San Gabriel Valley, according to KNBC.

It's a pretty sizable bear, too, but it's apparently pretty skiddish. A dog protecting its turf chased the bear off a playground, and a someone standing in the doorway of a home shooed the beast away.

LOLLLLL this person just straight up small-waved the bear like it was just another squirrel and it obliged pic.twitter.com/rkQfSi8qkC — Ranger Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) May 9, 2017

It also chased a deer and came up empty-handed.

WATCH LIVE: The bear swam in a pool, snacked on fruit, and faced off with a brave dog and a deer at one point. https://t.co/O9HeFinbF1 pic.twitter.com/koB83r8jee — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 9, 2017

The bear reportedly took a swim in a pool and ate some fruit, too, so it's been a pretty exhausting day for the furry fellow.

