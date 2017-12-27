9-year-old scares off man from stealing his dad's truck

Kyle Cooksey demonstrates his stance when a would be carjacker opened the door to his dad's truck. (Photo: WTHR)

KOKOMO, Ind. - A 9-year-old boy in Indiana used a pellet gun to scare a would-be robber away from stealing his dad's truck.

Kevin Cooksey and Kyle Sparling were at the One Stop Express in Kokomo as strangers for different reasons, and they ended up leaving together to chase after someone they say tried to steal both their cars.

The thief tried to steal Cooksey's truck first, which had his 9-year-old son, Larry Larimore, inside with the engine running.

"As soon as he opened the door, I got scared," said Larry. "So I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head."

That scared the man enough to get him out of the truck, but then he ran into the next car down, Sparling's black Trail Blazer, which also had its engine running.

Cooksey told Sparling to get in the truck with them, then they called the police and chased the suspect down.

After a couple miles, the suspect crashed Sparling's car and was arrested.

