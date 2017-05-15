6-legged calf born in North Dakota

A rancher shows his newly delivered calf who has 6 leggs. (Photo: KFYR)

BEULAH, North Dakota - A ranch in North Dakota recently welcomed a very unique delivery.

It started with a confusing phone call from rancher Gerald Skalsky's wife DeeAnn.

"I was at the sales barn on a Wednesday and my wife DeeAnn says this heifer is calving and there is something strange going on," said Skalsky.

Gerald was in for a shock when he got home.

"So I come home in an hour and then I understood," Skalsky said. "There's extra legs on the neck. Oh, OK, now I get what you are trying to tell me."

The calf was born with a polygenic birth defect, causing it to have an extra set of hind legs attached at the neck. Polygenic defects can be fatal in calves, but not in Skalsky's case.

Although the calf is living without problems, Skalsky is still considering surgery.

