4 sneaky ways to get around paying airline change fees

We all know that most airlines try to squeeze in every fee they possibly can nowadays, and reservation changes are no exception.

Often, they can cost hundreds of dollars.

But you don't have to spend lots of money to change your ticket. Business Insider recently published an article about how to avoid those pesky change fees when you need to make the switch.

Four ways to avoid change fees:

1. Wait until the day of

This is risky move, but if you are only trying to change your departure time, you can avoid much higher fees with same-day changes based on the airline you chose.

2. Travel insurance

If you have any inclination that your flight may need to be changed last minute, travel insurance can really help. Make sure to read the fine print, but it could save you a lot of money.

3. Don't get on the plane

According to Washington Post, it may be cheaper for you to just not show up rather than canceling your flight and paying for the change fee.

4. Don't book round trip tickets

Because some airlines charge the change fees based on the price of the flight, you may avoid higher fees if you book two cheaper one-way tickets.

For a full list of the ways to avoid change fees, follow the link here.

