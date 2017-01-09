KPNX
3 Texas duck hunters found dead

Three Houston area hunters were found dead near Red Fish Bay area.

Brandon Walker, KPRC (NBC) , KPNX 12:19 PM. MST January 09, 2017

PORT LAVACA, Texas  - Three Texas duck hunters were found dead Saturday after their boat capsized near Red Fish Bay.

The Coast Guard said Starett Burke, Spencer Hall and Chris Ruckman went duck hunting about 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials said Ruckman's girlfriend called the Coast Guard when they failed to return as expected.

The first body was recovered after 11 a.m., the second was recovered shortly after and Ruckman was the third body recovered at 4 p.m., officials said.

The incident is under investigation, but officials do not expect foul play.

