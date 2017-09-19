3 crazy videos from Mexico earthquake

Rescuers work on the rubble from a building knocked down by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo: Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images)

The buildings, personal belongings and such: These are things that can be replaced.

But the social media frenzy is showing the real fear people experienced during Tuesday's deadly earthquake in and around Mexico City and exactly how the Mexican people responded.

A benefit to having social media and smartphones is they allows more people the opportunity to capture things as they happen.

These are some of the craziest videos coming out of Mexico City after Tuesday morning's earthquake that will leave you in awe.

1. HIGH-RISE HELL for two people trapped in their apartment

#mexico #terremoto #earthquake #mexicocity A post shared by Huevos ✊🏻🌶🇲🇽 (@chilango.mania) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

2. "TELL THEM TO GET OUT!" a woman yells before a building collapses

https://twitter.com/VeryKooh/status/910226919798472706

3. TOURISTS CAN'T TAKE COVER in a makeshift wave pool





