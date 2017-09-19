3 crazy videos from Mexico earthquake

The buildings, personal belongings and such: These are things that can be replaced.
But the social media frenzy is showing the real fear people experienced during Tuesday's deadly earthquake in and around Mexico City and exactly how the Mexican people responded.
A benefit to having social media and smartphones is they allows more people the opportunity to capture things as they happen.
These are some of the craziest videos coming out of Mexico City after Tuesday morning's earthquake that will leave you in awe.
1. HIGH-RISE HELL for two people trapped in their apartment
2. "TELL THEM TO GET OUT!" a woman yells before a building collapses
#terremotomexico Se derrumba edificio #FuerzaMexico #mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/8y2mSGt6i4— LovelyKooh (@VeryKooh) September 19, 2017
https://twitter.com/VeryKooh/status/910226919798472706
3. TOURISTS CAN'T TAKE COVER in a makeshift wave pool
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs