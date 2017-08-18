Two Pennsylvania state police troopers were shot Friday night, and the suspect in their shooting is dead.

The shooting was reported in Fayette County, around 9 p.m.ET.

A heavy police presence is in the area of a Fairchance "Stop 'N Shop" grocery store about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Officials say one of the troopers was life-flighted to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The other trooper was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Both were reported to be stable and alert.

Police sources said the suspect in the incident is dead.



A witness who was inside a car in the Shop 'N Shop parking lot says 10 to 15 gunshots rang out.

© 2017 KPNX-TV