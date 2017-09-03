KPNX
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 5:53 PM. MST September 03, 2017

Someone is Houston just went from worrying about the dire implications of Hurricane Harvey to celebrating winning $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million Powerball ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold in Houston.

 

 

No word yet on who it was that won, but Houston needed some good news after the last couple of weeks. So this is great to hear.

