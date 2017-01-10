'Fixer Upper' hosts' LGBT controversy
The HGTV "Fixer Upper" couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, made headlines, after Buzzfeed published an article about the couple's church. The article accused Pastor Jimmy Seibert's church and possibly the HGTV personalities that attend it of being anti-gay. U
KPNX 9:59 AM. MST January 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Falcon hitches ride on windshield
-
Pizza Hut offering 50% off pizzas online
-
Law enforcement knew about shooting suspect
-
Abused golden retriever puppy rescued
-
Former NFL, ASU QB Plummer seeks game-changer to painkillers
-
Friends remembering family killed in crash
-
Now hear this: Stop cleaning your ears!
More Stories
-
Cottonwood child abuse victim linked to missing baby…Jan 10, 2017, 9:26 a.m.
-
Naked woman who stole MCSO truck: 'I felt like I was…Jan. 9, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
IRS: Here's when you can begin filing your 2016 taxesJan. 9, 2017, 8:21 a.m.