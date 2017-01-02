Moving company: Arizona second-most popular for 2016 relocation

Downtown overview of Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Whether it’s for a new job, family or a fresh start, many people moved to new states in 2016, and many of them came to the Grand Canyon State.

Arizona had the second-highest net relocation, according to Allied Van Lines Magnet Report.

Texas had held the No. 1 spot for relocation since 2004, but Florida slipped past Texas to the top spot in 2016, with Arizona also beating out the Lone Star State. Florida and Arizona are considered traditional retirement states.

1. Florida – 1,315 net moves

2. Arizona – 1,137

3. Texas – 891

4. North Carolina

5. Utah

Allied’s data show Illinois as the state with the greatest outbound moves, showing 1,284 moves out of state.

Of course, Allied's data set just represents one moving company's 2016 trends, but it may be affected by broader changes, too.

