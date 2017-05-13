Mother hoping to find son's killer

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to a $1,000 to find who shot and killed 17-year-old Demetric Carter on February 18, 2016. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 to find whoever killed a 17-year-old young man in Phoenix in February of 2016.

That young man was Demetric Carter. Ever since he was a little boy, Carter loved to smile and loved his mother, Dala Tarvin.

Through the years, Tarvin watched her son grow from that young boy, to a young man.

Carter always gave his mother and hug and a kiss goodbye. And it was on February 18, 2016, that Carter just couldn't seem to say goodbye to Tarvin and head out with two friends.

"Like he got in the car, they drove out of the driveway and they came right back," Tarvin said. "And I was like, 'Enough with these wet kisses boy...like OK... I love you too.' And the third time, I felt like what? Have a good day..."

Later that night, Carter was with his friends in a car near Central and Southern, when police say two men walked up and opened fire. The shots critically injuring the friends and killed Carter, who was just 17 years old.

"How do you live without something that's so important. This is my son," Tarvin said, with tears in her eyes. "And never in my life did i think at 17 I'd bury my son. I never thought about that when he was three and four."

But last year Tarvin had to do just that.

Now her focus is on remembering her little boy and finding Carter's killer.

"I know somebody knows something...somebody heard something," she said. "And just thought of you being able to sleep, knowing you know something like this, is heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking."

If you have any information about who killed Demetric Carter, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

