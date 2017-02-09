Mother concerned after son, 11, receives debit card in mail

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KSDK) -- Jill Duke from Wentzville says a strange debit card showed up in her mailbox for her 11-year-old son and says other parents got a similar offer for their kids.

Duke says she never applied for any cards in her son's name and she confident he didn't either. But on Monday, a pre-paid debit card showed up in the mail in his name.

The Better Business Bureau says the cards companies sometimes use the cards as marketing tools - hoping to get people to add their own money to the empty debit cards.

But Duke's concern is that this offer appears to target an 11-year-old. She says when she tried to cancel it, the company wanted her son's social security number.

“I’m worried that they'll take his social security number and who knows what they'll do with it,” says Duke.

She says two other moms in Wentzville have recently received the same offers for their kids.

5 On Your Side was able to reach the company on the debit card offer - NetSpend.

In an email, the company said it does not intentionally market to minors and says it’s trying to track down how this happened.

NetSpend promised to scrub Jill's name, her son's name, and their address from their system. And says it will follow up with her and the other parents when it determines how the company got that information in the first place.

(© 2017 KSDK)