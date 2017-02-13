Momtourage: A wedding dress surprise for one deserving mother

One deserving mother got the surpise of a lifetime when she was gifted with a wedding dress.

Learn why Kelly was nominated for this surprise on 12 News at 10 p.m.

Our 'Momtourage' mission began with a stop at “The Thirsty Lion” at Scottsdale Fashion Square where we first met Kelly Loper.

Kelly was having lunch with her fiancé, John, and their family.

Caribe and I crept in the restaurant and surprised her, whisking her away on a wedding adventure.

We hopped in an SUV and started our drive to our next surprise, Almond Tree Wedding Boutique in north Phoenix. It was during that drive that we got to know Kelly better.

Kelly is a self-employed hair stylist for more than 15 years. She has an 8-year-old son named Ethan. Kelly just got engaged on New Year’s Eve to her friend and co-worker John Rawcliffe.

The two had known each other for 10 years and worked in the same building.

“About 3 years ago, we had both gone through divorces, and became more friendly, and started hanging out more. And one thing led to another and here we’re engaged 3 years later,” she said. “We’re definitely best friends. He has an amazing personality. He’s my soul mate.”

John has two kids of his own.

“John is an amazing dad,” she said.

They haven’t set a date for the wedding yet, Kelly just knows it’ll be within the next year. She pictures it to be a small wedding with friends and family, “maybe a backyard wedding,” she said.

When we finally arrived at Almond Tree Wedding Boutique, not only was the location a big surprise, but Kelly’s family and friends were all waiting for her. That’s when she broke down in tears.

Kelly then got to try on wedding dresses. With her friends and family as her biggest critics, they all sat watching her come out of the dressing room one dress at a time, oohing and ahhing.

Kelly finally decided on a dress that she loved. That’s when we surprised her and told her she got to keep it. Finally, one more surprise for Kelly as she was handed a gift certificate for a course on wedding planning from Prep2Wed.

Kelly was overwhelmed with emotion.

“Oh my gosh, this is the best day. I feel so privileged to be surrounded by so many great people.”

A huge thank you to the Thirsty Lion Gastropub, Almond Tree Wedding Boutique, The Driver Provider, and Prep2Wed wedding planning for all your help in making Kelly’s dream come true.

(© 2017 KPNX)